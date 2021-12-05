Sunday’s Dump & Chase: Building

Nashville Predators 4, Montreal Canadiens 3 (OT): Saros saves, Tolvy triumphs, Forsberg finishes | On the Forecheck

Ann has your recap of the game, in case you missed it.

Los Angeles Kings forward Brendan Lemieux suspended five games by NHL for biting incident | ESPN

Well, it's not quite "throw away the key", but it's something?

Alex Ovechkin scores 750th career goal on 152nd different goaltender | RMNB

He sure did.

Tkachuk scores twice to lead Senators past Avalanche in overtime | Sportsnet.ca

Excited for the Sens to beat the Preds 12-0, I guess.

Report: Tyler Johnson gets same repair as Eichel | ESPN

NHL team managements can no longer go "this surgery has never been performed on a NHL player before", I guess.

Could the NHL go back to taxi squads because of AHL COVID issues? | Sportsnet.ca

That might simplify things for the NHL teams, but I feel like a lot of people wouldn't like it.

PHF’s Boston Pride’s Christina Putigna proving her star power | The Ice Garden

The Boston Pride have a knack for finding and signing star forwards, and Putigna is no exception.