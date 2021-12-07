Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: An Old Foe In The Motor City

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Predators Recall Luff, Harpur from Milwaukee | Nashville Predators

This makes sense with a four-game road trip upcoming (that includes a back-to-back). The Preds have been playing with just 12 active forwards since re-assigning McCarron last week. Luff has been one of Milwaukee's better forwards this season, and he has a good little chunk of NHL experience, so it's worth giving him a look.

Nashville Predators Week Ahead: A More Normal-ish Road Trip | On the Forecheck

They may not be division rivals anymore, but Red Wings vs. Predators will always be one of my favorite matchups of the year.

Early returns on the Ryan Ellis trade are poor for the Nashville Predators | A to Z Sports

This is going to be one of those deals that we probably won't be able to fully judge for a few years. But as it stands now, yeah... it's bad.

Nashville Predators Prospects Report: November | On the Forecheck

Luke Evangelista is stealing the show in the juniors this season, but as Eric points out, a lot of other Preds prospects deserves kudos for the years they've had.

Other Hockey Happenings

Philadelphia Flyers fire coach Alain Vigneault | Broad Street Hockey

You don't get to lose eight straight, including two in which you allow 7 goals against, and keep your job... not in Philly.

Leafs' forward Simmonds fined, Spezza faces suspension following game with Jets | TSN.ca

This game was an absolute mess. What Spezza did to Pionk was dirty AF, but at the same time, you have to give the refs from that game a bit of the blame for not getting the players under control sooner, especially after Neal Pionk's knee-to-knee hit on Rasmus Sandin, which earned him a two-game suspension, went unpenalized.

'Everything is on the table' as Canucks revamp front office, team owner says | SportsNet

I would hate to see Marc Bergevin get the job because the Canucks need literally anyone else. But at the same time, I would love to see Marc Bergevin get the job because it would be hilarious.

The New York Rangers and Their History of Disappointment with #12 | Blueshirt Banter

I love random number trivia like this.

Dog takes dump at center ice, creates metaphor for Philadelphia Flyers season | Broad Street Hockey

¯\_(ツ)_/¯