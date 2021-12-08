Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: Time to Dance

“Bruce There it Is!” - Links From Around the League

'Bruce there it is': The Canucks' first win after changes, in your words

BRUCE THERE IT IS.

After firing Vigneault, Flyers drop ninth straight in loss to Avalanche

It's a bad time in Philly.

Senators extend win streak to three games with shootout win over Devils

Are the Senators...streaking?

The Latest Updates on Jake DeBrusk - The Hockey News

I wonder what a DeBrusk trade would mean for Nashville.

What's Next for the Vancouver Canucks? - The Hockey News

Re: "Bruce there it is!"

Wild captain Jared Spurgeon expected to return to lineup during this week - Hockey Wilderness

Wild captain Jared Spurgeon should be suiting up this week.

Jake Guentzel has become one of the league’s best wingers - PensBurgh

As much as I dislike Pittsburgh's #59, he's incredibly talented and perennially underrated.

Colorado Avalanche evade the trap and escape Philadelphia with a 7-5 win - Mile High Hockey

Ok, this game was ridiculous.

Chicago Blackhawks news, updates, analysis: Comparing the Blackhawks statistics under King and Colliton - Second City Hockey

At 12 games apiece, let’s examine what the numbers say about the Blackhawks before and after the coaching change.

Tyler Toffoli out with upper body injury, Laurent Dauphin recalled (again) - Eyes On The Prize

Former Admiral Laurent Dauphin gets a recall from Laval.

Lehner declines invitation to play for Sweden at 2022 Olympics

This must have been a big decision for Lehner.

IIHF confirms China can have team in 2022 Olympic men's hockey tournament

The International Ice Hockey Federation confirmed that China will be granted a host exemption for the men's hockey tournament at the upcoming Beijing Winter Games.