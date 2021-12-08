Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: Time to Dance

“Bruce There it Is!” - Links From Around the League
'Bruce there it is': The Canucks' first win after changes, in your words
BRUCE THERE IT IS.
After firing Vigneault, Flyers drop ninth straight in loss to Avalanche
It's a bad time in Philly.
Senators extend win streak to three games with shootout win over Devils
Are the Senators...streaking?
The Latest Updates on Jake DeBrusk - The Hockey News
I wonder what a DeBrusk trade would mean for Nashville.
What's Next for the Vancouver Canucks? - The Hockey News
Re: "Bruce there it is!"
Wild captain Jared Spurgeon expected to return to lineup during this week - Hockey Wilderness
Wild captain Jared Spurgeon should be suiting up this week.
Jake Guentzel has become one of the league’s best wingers - PensBurgh
As much as I dislike Pittsburgh's #59, he's incredibly talented and perennially underrated.
Colorado Avalanche evade the trap and escape Philadelphia with a 7-5 win - Mile High Hockey
Ok, this game was ridiculous.
Chicago Blackhawks news, updates, analysis: Comparing the Blackhawks statistics under King and Colliton - Second City Hockey
At 12 games apiece, let’s examine what the numbers say about the Blackhawks before and after the coaching change.
Tyler Toffoli out with upper body injury, Laurent Dauphin recalled (again) - Eyes On The Prize
Former Admiral Laurent Dauphin gets a recall from Laval.
Lehner declines invitation to play for Sweden at 2022 Olympics
This must have been a big decision for Lehner.
IIHF confirms China can have team in 2022 Olympic men's hockey tournament
The International Ice Hockey Federation confirmed that China will be granted a host exemption for the men's hockey tournament at the upcoming Beijing Winter Games.
