Thurday’s Dump & Chase: On Island(er) Time

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Nashville revival: How Matt Duchene brought his game back to life this season | ESPN

After a few middling campaigns, the Dutchy appears to be back on the elite track again. Here’s what has changed in 2021-22.

Milwaukee Admirals Musings: Ads Improve, Win Two in a Row | On the Forecheck

ICYMI: Can Milwaukee turn a winning week into sustained momentum?

Other Hockey News & Notes

Blackhawks F Jujhar Khaira released from hospital | TSN

Team physician Michael Terry said Khaira was released Wednesday morning after undergoing extensive testing.

“Despite the significant injury, his prognosis is excellent, and we expect a full recovery,” Terry said in a news release. “At this point, it is too early to put a timeline on return to play.”

Canada announces diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics in Beijing | Sportsnet

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that Canada will join its allies in staging a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing, meaning athletes would still compete in Beijing but no Canadian political officials would attend.

NHL Team Values 2021: New York Rangers Become Hockey’s First $2 Billion Team | Forbes

The ice is hot, with the average team value soaring 32% and the pending sale of the Pittsburgh Penguins for $900 million.

Unfortunately, the Preds are still pretty low on this list (#25) with an estimated value of $600 million.

NHL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, plus the biggest surprise of 2021-22 for every team | ESPN

Nashville has floated up 3 spots to #18 this week. Here’s the blurb they wrote about the Preds’ biggest surprise, Mr. Duchene:

“Has there been a more pleasant surprise for Nashville than the return of Matt Duchene? Probably not. The Predators have been waiting for Duchene to break out the way he has, with 13 goals and 24 points in his first 24 games. That’s helped Nashville get off to a stronger start than expected, in a tight Central Division race.”

Rask practices as Bruins emergency goalie with Ullmark sick | NHL.com

Tuukka Rask practiced with the Boston Bruins on Monday, serving as an emergency fill-in for Linus Ullmark, who missed the session because of an illness not related to COVID-19.

Rask remains a free agent, and has been rehabilitating from surgery he had in late July to repair a torn labrum in his right hip.

Wild win 7th straight, take first place in conference; Talbot stands out | Star Tribune

Yeah... Minnesota looks pretty damn good. Wonder if they are still wanting to trade Kevin Fiala?