Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings Preview 2/13/21: Those Guys Again

Hey guys, welcome back for Round 2 of the Detroit-Nashville “Bottom Feeders” festival. Can the Preds grab another two points?

In his 38th year, Pekka Rinne is looking like the stronger goaltender for this Nashville squad. However, Juuse Saros will likely get the start against this weak Detroit club. This might be the kind of game that young Saros needs to get his “mojo” back after a bunch of difficult games.

Dante Fabbro won the game for Nashville on a weird seeing-eye wrister from the blueline on Thursday. Thomas Greiss was largely up to the task for Detroit, but Fabbro’s shot seemed to weave through everyone...a heartbreaker for the Red Wings.

I’m sitting here hoping that Nashville doesn’t lose any more players to injury, though. It’s weird not seeing Mattias Ekholm on the ice, as well as Ryan Johansen.

Filip Forsberg has 13 points (6 goals, 7 assists) in this lackluster season. Can he add a few more? Mikael Granlund, Viktor Arvidsson, and Roman Josi lead the team in points. At this point, I’d like to see some more contributions from Colton Sissons, Matt Duchene, and Yakov Trenin. Ryan Ellis has been curiously invisible...could he get his wheels going tonight?

Detroit Red Wings

Our friends at Winging It In Motown really are excited by Detroit’s strong defensive play. They frustrated Nashville in the neutral zone and controlled the pace fairly evenly on Thursday.

If the Wings can force Nashville to commit a few penalties, they’re going to have a good chance to put in a few goals on the power play. We all know Nashville’s penalty kill is awful, and I’d expect Detroit to try to take advantage of that tonight.

Marc Staal and Robby Fabbri scored for Detroit on Thursday. Dylan Larkin, Bobby Ryan, and Anthony Mantha lead the Wings in points.

Reasons to Watch

- Hockey is hockey.

- Looking at Roman Josi is fun.

Tonight’s Theme Song

How to Watch

7:00 PM (Central) puck drop. FS-TN has the broadcast and 102.5 The Game has the radio call.