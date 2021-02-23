Predators vs. Red Wings 2/23/21 Preview: Building

Nashville Predators

The Predators put together a nice comeback victory in Columbus over the weekend. Calle Jarnkrok scored twice and Filip Forsberg’s back is probably sore from carrying the team this season. Ben Harpur entered the lineup in place of Jarred Tinordi, and geez, that’s a big man.

Pekka Rinne played an average game in net, and I’d expect Juuse Saros and Rinne to split this Detroit series once more. Saros needs to get some wins under his belt and restore some confidence. He’s had some awful puck luck, but he hasn’t been playing well in the first place.

Ryan Johansen could skate this trip and his return might boost the lineup a bit. I’d like to see Eeli Tolvanen get a look with Johansen or Duchene, but the lineup shuffling has been more than curious and quite frustrating (Tolvanen is NOT a third line winger).

I’d really like to see Viktor Arvidsson and Matt Duchene get going this season, but the games are ticking by and neither has made any kind of impact.

Detroit Red Wings

Longtime Wing Frans Nielsen was placed on waivers over the weekend. When he clears, the veteran will be placed on the taxi squad. He’s one of Detroit’s assistant captains.

The Red Wings squeaked out a victory over the Florida Panthers (2-1) on Saturday. Jonathan Bernier played an excellent game for Detroit, so I’d expect him back in net...but Thomas Greiss could also take one of the two games against Nashville.

Anthony Mantha and Bobby Ryan each have 5 goals for Detroit. Captain Dylan Larkin has 11 points (4 goals, 11 assists). Defenseman Filip Hronek has 9 assists.

Reasons to Watch

-Can the Preds put together two wins?

-Will Ryan Johansen return to the lineup?

Tonight’s Theme Song

How to Watch

Tonight’s puck drop is at 6:30 Central. FS-TN has the broadcast and 102.5 The Game has the radio call.