Predators vs. Red Wings 2/25/21 Preview: More, Please

If anything, Tuesday’s power play goal against Detroit should cement Eeli Tolvanen as a power play option. As mentioned by my OTF colleagues, that’s the side Tolvanen was successful on while playing for the Admirals (the left circle).

Pekka Rinne was stellar on Tuesday, but even in a shortened season, his workload should be managed in order to keep him in the best shape possible. As mentioned on Tuesday, Juuse Saros needs a confidence-boosting win, but it doesn’t look like he’ll get that chance tonight. Rinne is tonight’s starter once more.

Dante Fabbro continues to cycle through defensive partners, but as coach John Hynes noted on Tuesday, it’s good for Fabbro to play with a variety of partners in order to work on his communication and further develop his skill.

The Wings didn’t get much of anything going on Tuesday. Several chances from Dylan Larkin, Anthony Mantha, and Tyler Bertuzzi were quickly stifled by Pekka Rinne. I’d expect an angrier and hungrier team on the ice tonight.

Detroit themselves have been in “hockey news” lately regarding the trade deadline...I’m sure many teams would love to have Anthony Mantha or one of Detroit’s youngsters on their squad for a Cup run. Will Detroit sell or just maintain?

I’d expect to see Thomas Greiss in net for the Wings, but Jonathan Bernier played a solid game for the Wings on Tuesday. Greiss has had more starts, but Bernier could see additional time in the blue paint.

Reasons to Watch

- More Eeli Tolvanen PP goals, please

- More Filip Forsberg mustaches, please

- Can the whole team grow mustaches?

Tonight’s Theme Song

“All we need is music...”

How to Watch

Tonight’s game is once again at 6:30 Central. FS-TN has the broadcast and 102.5 The Game has the radio call.