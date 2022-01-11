 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: Made For This

Big game tonight. Big links this morning.

By Ann K
Nashville Predators v Arizona Coyotes Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images

Nashville News & Notes

NHL Power Rankings: Avalanche keep climbing; Predators keep winning | NBC Sports
The Preds are ranked 8th, one spot behind Vegas (that team they just beat).

Landeskog, Saros, Hertl Named 3 Stars of the Week | NHL.com
Juuse Saros getting some love for his big week, in which he made 125 saves over the course of three games... all Preds wins.

Hockey News & Notes

Stars coach Rick Bowness fined $25K for post-game incident vs. Blues | sportsnet.ca
Dallas Stars head coach Rick Bowness has been fined $25,000 for his actions on the bench following the team's game against the St. Louis on Sunday, the league announced.

Pittsburgh Penguins v Dallas Stars Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

Canadiens' Caufield learning to deal with noise, rookie growing pains - Sportsnet.ca
Cole Caufield has experienced a whirlwind of emotions since arriving in Montreal last season as a highly-touted college product. Some time in quarantine earlier this month gave the Canadiens forward a chance "to take a break from all the noise" during what has been a challenging campaign.

NHLPA files grievance as Sharks officially terminate Evander Kane's contract | sportsnet.ca
The NHLPA has filed a grievance after Evander Kane's contract was officially terminated Sunday night, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

NHL: MAY 12 Golden Knights at Sharks Photo by Matt Cohen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Blue Jackets Suspend Hofmann for Leaving Club | The Hockey News
The Columbus Blue Jackets suspended Gregory Hofmann for refusing to report back to the team after taking a leave of absence earlier this season.

John Klingberg's Days Appear Numbered in Dallas | The Hockey News
The ongoing uncertainty over Klingberg's future in Dallas could stoke speculation over whether he'll be shopped by the March 21 trade deadline.

Dallas Stars v St Louis Blues Photo by Scott Rovak/NHLI via Getty Images

NHL rumors: Could Lawson Crouse be target for Bruins before trade deadline? | RSN
Coyotes forward Lawson Crouse would be a bottom-six upgrade for the Bruins, but they likely aren't the only team interested in acquiring him before the NHL trade deadline.

Top Five Trade Destinations for Jakob Chychrun | The Hockey News
He's big, strong, young, talented and signed long-term at an affordable AAV. Despite his struggles in 2021-22, he's an extremely appealing trade target for many NHL teams. Which are the best fits to acquire him?

Mood Music

