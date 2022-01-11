Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: Made For This

Nashville News & Notes

Leading the league with 3 wins and a weekly total of 125 saves, including a season-high 46-save victory on Thursday, Juuse Saros posted a .954 SV% for the @PredsNHL on his way to being named NHLPA Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/011kSMXTCN — NHLPA (@NHLPA) January 10, 2022

NHL Power Rankings: Avalanche keep climbing; Predators keep winning | NBC Sports

The Preds are ranked 8th, one spot behind Vegas (that team they just beat).

Landeskog, Saros, Hertl Named 3 Stars of the Week | NHL.com

Juuse Saros getting some love for his big week, in which he made 125 saves over the course of three games... all Preds wins.

Head Coach John Hynes on Saros: “He’s a big reason why we have a chance to win every night and a big reason why we’re able to win quite a bit here as of late.” pic.twitter.com/JTSkkB7iQU — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) January 10, 2022

Hockey News & Notes

Stars coach Rick Bowness fined $25K for post-game incident vs. Blues | sportsnet.ca

Dallas Stars head coach Rick Bowness has been fined $25,000 for his actions on the bench following the team's game against the St. Louis on Sunday, the league announced.

Canadiens' Caufield learning to deal with noise, rookie growing pains - Sportsnet.ca

Cole Caufield has experienced a whirlwind of emotions since arriving in Montreal last season as a highly-touted college product. Some time in quarantine earlier this month gave the Canadiens forward a chance "to take a break from all the noise" during what has been a challenging campaign.

NHLPA files grievance as Sharks officially terminate Evander Kane's contract | sportsnet.ca

The NHLPA has filed a grievance after Evander Kane's contract was officially terminated Sunday night, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

Blue Jackets Suspend Hofmann for Leaving Club | The Hockey News

The Columbus Blue Jackets suspended Gregory Hofmann for refusing to report back to the team after taking a leave of absence earlier this season.

John Klingberg's Days Appear Numbered in Dallas | The Hockey News

The ongoing uncertainty over Klingberg's future in Dallas could stoke speculation over whether he'll be shopped by the March 21 trade deadline.

NHL rumors: Could Lawson Crouse be target for Bruins before trade deadline? | RSN

Coyotes forward Lawson Crouse would be a bottom-six upgrade for the Bruins, but they likely aren't the only team interested in acquiring him before the NHL trade deadline.

Top Five Trade Destinations for Jakob Chychrun | The Hockey News

He's big, strong, young, talented and signed long-term at an affordable AAV. Despite his struggles in 2021-22, he's an extremely appealing trade target for many NHL teams. Which are the best fits to acquire him?

