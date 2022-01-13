Thursday’s Dump & Chase: Six-Shooter

Nashville Predators News & Notes

What’s Gone Wrong for the Milwaukee Admirals? | On the Forecheck

ICYMI: At 13-17-2, the Admirals are nowhere near where they’d hoped they’d be.

NHL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, plus every team as a Disney World attraction | ESPN

Nashville has jumped up to #7 in ESPN’s latest poll in which they compare each team to a ride from Disney World. Here’s... uh... the blurb about the Preds:

“Country Bear Jamboree. A down-home, southern-fried hootenanny that entertains the crowd with foot-stompin’ fun ... and then you look at the standings and realize these are marauding wild beasts that will tear you from brows to boots if you are standing in their way.”

Other Hockey News & Notes

‘An honor and a message’: The meanting of Willie O’Ree’s jersey retirement | ESPN

With the No. 22 sweater rising to the rafters in Boston on Tuesday, Jan. 18, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Mathieu Joseph reflect on O’Ree’s lasting impact.

PHF Moves 2022 All-Star Showcase to Bufalo | The Hockey News

The Premier Hockey Federation has moved the 2022 All-Star Showcase from Toronto to Buffalo in response to capacity restrictions by the Ontario government.

Officials sue NHL after alleged firing for reporting racism | Yahoo Sports

Two former NHL off-ice officials allege they were fired by the league after reporting racist and sexist language from a colleague.

Sabres Without Four Goalies to Injuries, COVID | The Hockey News

The Buffalo Sabres are currently without their top four goaltenders after Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen went down with a lower-body injury on Tuesday night.

Holland leaves lots to be desired surrounding Oilers’ pursuit of Evander Kane | Sportsnet

Despite discussing the subject at hand on Tuesday, Edmonton Oilers general manager did not come close to satisfying the questions surrounding the pursuit of Evander Kane.

New NHL investigation will likely delay Kane signing anywhere in short-term | Sportsnet

Speaking of Evander Kane, the NHL is investigating how he crossed the border from the United States to Canada on Dec. 29, a process which will likely prevent the embattled forward from signing in the short-term as teams await the league’s findings.

Jack Eichel relishes return to ‘normal’ in first skate with Vegas Golden Knights, laments NHL’s ‘frustrating’ Olympics decision | ESPN

Jack Eichel said he was like a kid on Christmas morning during his first skate with the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.