Saros an All-Star; Josi on NHL’s “Last Man In” Vote

For the first time in his career, Juuse Saros is headed to the NHL’s All-Star Weekend.

The Nashville Predators’ goaltender is on the Central Division roster for the All-Star Game, which is slated to take place in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 5th.

It’s major kudos for Saros, who’s once again in the midst of a Vezina-caliber season. The 26-year-old mustache aficionado is towards the top of the league in overall save percentage (.928), wins (20), goals saved above average (17.7), and high-danger save percentage (.868). Saros’s play is a big part of why the Predators enter Thursday night’s game as the top seed in the Central Division.

Saros may have another fellow Pred with him in Sin City. Captain Roman Josi, who himself is having stellar season, is on the NHL’s “Last Man In” ballot. That’s the fan vote that will determine who earns the final spot on the Central’s All-Star roster. Josi’s competition for the last spot is the Coyotes’ Phil Kessel, the Blackhawks’ Seth Jones, the Avalanche’s Nazem Kadri (who probably should have made the actual team), the Stars’ Jason Robertson, the Wild’s Ryan Hartman, the Blues’ Robert Thomas, and the Jets’ Mark Scheiffele.

If you want to see Josi at the game, you can vote by visiting the NHL’s Last Man In ballot. You can vote up to 10 times in a 24-hour period.

Excited to see Saros (and potentially Josi) at All-Star weekend?