Friday’s Dump & Chase: Hockey Hangover

Nashville Predators 1, Buffalo Sabres 4: Lack of intensity and execution dooms Predators’ win streak | On the Forecheck

To paraphrase Admiral Ackbar, "It’s a trap [game]."

Whew. That was a ROUGH one.

Saros an All-Star; Josi on NHL’s “Last Man In” Vote | On the Forecheck

The goaltender makes his first All-Star appearance, while fans can vote the Captain into the game.

No surprise to anyone in Nashville, but it is good to see Saros get the league-wide recognition he so deserves.

Friends, Colleagues Look Back on Helper’s Career with Preds, NHL | nhl.com

Longtime Public Relations Executive Left Lasting Mark on Predators Franchise, Hockey World.

Great to see these kudos for Gerry after so many years of hard work here in Nashville!

Hockey News & Notes

NHL Power Rankings: MVP race check-in edition | sportsnet.ca

We’re nearing the halfway point of the 2021-22 NHL season, which means it's time to check in on each team's MVP race for this week's Power Rankings.

Smashville’s MVP is no surprise.

USA Releases Men's 2022 Olympic Hockey Roster | The Hockey News

USA Hockey has officially unveiled its roster for the 2022 Beijing Olympics, showcasing a large number of drafted NHL prospects out of the NCAA.

It’s almost time to focus on hockey in Beijing! Here's the list of who you will see when the men’s hockey team takes the ice in February.

2022 NHL All-Star Game jerseys have very real throwback feel | nhl.com

Players in the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Game will be dressed to the nines in Las Vegas this season, and that's just when they are on the ice.

Jersey fashion is still a touchy subject here in Nashville, so we’ll take their word for it.

Rask to make season debut for Bruins seeking another shot at Stanley Cup | nhl.com

"We're realistic that we're getting older and the window is closing," Rask said Wednesday. "[Whether] that's a year, two or three years, who knows? But it's closing and we know that."

Let’s hope Nashville can interrupt that road to the Cup on Saturday.

The Jakob Chychrun Rumor Mill Grinds On | The Hockey News

The 23-year-old Arizona Coyotes defenseman remains a hot topic in the rumor mill, but where will he land?

Chychrun is the hot trade topic right now, and the speculation continues to swirl.

NHL: Oilers allow Connor McDavid to stumble | sports.yahoo.com

To expect McDavid to openly question Evander Kane's potential acquisition would be banking on him to belie his responsibility as Oilers captain.

From a PR standpoint, McDavid was put in a really difficult situation. From a human decency standpoint, there are some things he could have said.

Mood Music

Last night’s game was a tough watch, but take comfort, Nashville friends. At least we aren’t Arizona. Bless.