Sunday’s Dump & Chase: And On, and On

Stars stepping up trade talks for defenceman John Klingberg | Sportsnet.ca
Some team or other may get a bargain rental.
U.S. Olympic men's hockey team, without NHL players, adds 15 NCAA players | ESPN
It'll be interesting to see whether the youth movement--however forced--has a better outcome than the mix of players that went to the 2018 Olympics.
PHF winter break news roundup | The Ice Garden
It's been a busy couple of weeks in the PHF.
NHL teams hoping for clarity on Evander Kane’s situation this week | Sportsnet.ca
I keep trying to come up with something to say about this, and nothing I can say is suited for a quick one or two paragraphs in a daily links compilation. I’ve deleted probably five or six hundred words over several drafts. It sure is news, though.
CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game postponed due to COVID-19 | ESPN
Another rough season for these kids.
Four NHL teams facing critical roster choices in 2022 | Sportsnet.ca
Chaos! Chaos! Chaos!
NHL All-Star Game rosters revealed, with some big names omitted amid 3-on-3 format | ESPN
Defense is really, really optional at the All-Star Game, apparently.
A final farewell: Corinne Buie hangs up the skates | The Ice Garden
I had not known before this that there are colleges, including prestigious ones--Buie is going to Harvard Business School--that have programs specifically designed to help move professional athletes into a longer-term career. Best of luck to Buie!
