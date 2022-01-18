Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Nashville Predators 3, St. Louis Blues 5: Shorthanded Preds fall short | On The Forecheck

This game was sort of the epitome of the “old Preds” from the past few seasons. Nashville got off to a hot start, took a two-goal lead early, then gave up one iffy goal on a break and the wheels just fell off. It also doesn’t help that the Preds had two almost-sure-fire goals botched at different points in this game, including a potential game-tying score from Tomasino.

Filip Forsberg’s market value and more: 5 Predators takeaways from The Athletic’s NHL Player Cards | The Athletic

The Athletic's Dom Luszczyszyn and Adam Vingan make some interesting points about the Preds using a myriad of different stats and metrics. One of the more juicy tidbits comes via how those stats might predict Filip Forsberg's next contract.

According to Luszczyszyn, Forsberg is on pace to finish the season with a 3.8 GSVA. For perspective, in 2018-19, Matt Duchene posted a 2.6 GSVA before signing with the Predators for $8 million per year. Forsberg, who has missed the past four games after being placed on the COVID-19 list, is positioning himself to receive a salary in the range of his $9.4 million market value. The Predators have more than enough cap space to accommodate such a contract, but they will surely try to get him to sign for less. Adam Vingan - The Athletic

The debate over Forsberg's future with the Preds was never about whether the team wants him back. Obviously, Poile and company 100% want a player like Forsberg in the mix for their long-term vision. Adam's projection would make him the highest-paid player on the team. The questions arise from A.) whether the Preds want to offer another big contract like that one, and B.) if they try to get Forsberg to sign for less, would another team be willing to shell out what Forsberg wants?

