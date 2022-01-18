Filed under: Game Threads Game Thread: Nashville Predators vs. Vancouver Canucks 1/18/22 Go Preds. By Kate R@statswithkate Jan 18, 2022, 7:00pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game Thread: Nashville Predators vs. Vancouver Canucks 1/18/22 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Devin Manky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images The Nashville Predators return home to face the Vancouver Canucks tonight. Loading comments...
Loading comments...