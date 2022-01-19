Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: Righty Tighty

Around the League

Hughes hired as general manager by Canadiens

Kent Hughes was named general manager of the Montreal Canadiens on Monday.

Price has to restart knee rehab for Canadiens

Carey Price will have to restart rehabilitation on his surgically repaired knee. I have read in other places that Price will have to do extensive rehab on his knee.

5 things learned from 2022 BioSteel All-American Game

Prospects!!!!!!!!!

ESPN airs network's first broadcast with all-female announcing team

Leah Hextall, Cassie Campbell-Pascall and Linda Cohn made history.

Meier's five-goal game has Sharks teammates, coach buzzing

Timo. Meier.

Sam Bennett enjoying fresh start with Panthers ahead of Calgary return

Back in Calgary to face his former team for the first time, Sam Bennett is thriving with the Florida Panthers after his initial hesitation about leaving the Flames last year.

Donato wears tie that belonged to late friend Cave, leads Kraken to win

This is your "need to read" for today.

Premier Hockey Federation to increase salary cap, add two expansion teams - Sportsnet.ca

Raises hand for expansion PHF team in the 615.

NHL, NHLPA planning to lessen testing requirements for asymptomatic people

This is sure to cause more than a few arguments.

Willie O'Ree says Bruins jersey retirement is 'simply amazing'

Congratulations, Mr. O'Ree.

Who Will Become the First Woman to Serve as an NHL GM? - The Hockey News

Will this day come sooner than later?

Switzerland Unveils 2022 Olympic Roster - The Hockey News

Reto Berra!!!!

How We Got to the Current John Klingberg Contract Impasse - Defending Big D

Our friends at Defending Big D look at Klingberg's contract situation.

Avalanche win their 14th straight at home 4-3 in a shootout - Mile High Hockey

Colorado is pretty solid at home.

Minnesota Wild to host first-ever Pride Night game - Hockey Wilderness

*Looks at other NHL teams.*