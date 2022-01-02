Sunday’s Dump & Chase: Records

Nashville Predators 6, Chicago 1: Ringing in the new by beating the old (rival) | On the Forecheck

Start as you mean to go on, am I right?

Winter Classic 2022 -- St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild players don tropical pregame fashion and frozen facial hair | ESPN

I, personally, would not go to Minnesota in January, let alone wear short shorts upon arriving there.

Some NHL players looked for loopholes to participate in Olympics | Sportsnet.ca

Some players are considering temporary retirements to go to the Olympics, though without much hope they could actually do it.

USA announces Olympic roster | The Ice Garden

As of right now, the stars of the women's game are still headed to the Olympics.

Carolina Hurricanes, content 'to just keep playing the way we were,' rally with seven straight goals, top Columbus Blue Jackets | ESPN

On the one hand, the fact that a rally of seven straight goals led to a win feels like it should be obvious. On the other hand, imagine the agony of rallying with seven straight goals and still losing.

IIHF investigating plane incident involving Russia's World Junior team | Sportsnet.ca

Not an ideal look.

Looking back at 2021 in women’s hockey | The Ice Garden

It was a busy year.

Brigette Lacquette breaks barriers as first Indigenous woman to scout for NHL team with Chicago Blackhawks | ESPN

Imaging hiring for a NHL team and reaching out to an Olympic silver medalist to work for you via...Facebook?

‘She’s a hero’: Canucks, Kraken award scholarship to woman who saved equipment manager | Sportsnet.ca

“Vancouver Canucks equipment manager Brian "Red" Hamilton wanted to start off 2022 by using social media to help him find the person who changed his life forever.”