Thursday’s Dump & Chase: Figure It Out

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Milwaukee Admirals Musings: Ads Make Most of Weekend Out West | On the Forecheck

ICYMI: Can Milwaukee build on their recent progress?

Also, here’s some prospect charts!

Other Hockey News & Notes

New PHF Investment a Huge Win for Women’s Hockey | The Hockey News

After announcing a monumental investment on Tuesday, the PHF has more than doubled its salary cap and will see further expansion. Does this announcement bring us closer to a unified women’s super-league?

Meet Ice Hockey’s History Making Forward Abby Roque | RSN

“Abby Roque is no stranger to being a trailblazer. From her childhood in northern Michigan to winning a national championship at Wisconsin, the hockey forward has continually defied odds on the ice.”

Why Canadiens chose ‘intuitive’ Kent Hughes to Help lead new era | Sportsnet

As a long-time player agent, Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes doesn’t bring any front office experience to his new job. But, if you ask people who know him best, he does bring plenty of intelligence and intuition — which will be pivotal as the Canadiens usher in a new era.

NHL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, plus trendspotting every team from the past month | ESPN

The Preds tumble to #13 this week amid their 4 game skid, but ESPN remains pretty high on the club. Here’s the blurb:

“Yes, they’re for real. Are we still questioning whether the Predators could contend? Because the past month has shown positive signs in that respect. Juuse Saros is (still) underrated, Filip Forsberg (when not in COVID-19 protocols) is playing into a major payday and Roman Josi anchors a blue line as well as anyone. The recent dip in results should be a blip on the radar.”

Diagnosed with a Concussion, Maple Leafs’ Muzzin Doesn’t Like to Make Excuses | The Hockey News

The Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman could have blamed a possible concussion as an explanation for his poor play on Saturday night. Instead, he pointed the finger at himself.

Struggling, frustrated Edmonton Oilers continue searching for answers | TSN

So things are not going well up in Edmonton. After starting the season 16-5-0, Edmonton has gone 2-10-2 with their lone two victories being sandwiched by a pair of six-game losing streaks. WOOF.

What Will Floundering Flyers Do With Claude Giroux? | The Hockey News

Questions about the trade status of Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux could increase in the coming weeks as his club continues to slide down the standings.