Friday’s Dump & Chase: Standing

Nashville News & Notes

Nashville Predators 5, Winnipeg Jets 2: Josi sets record as Saros dazzles | On the Forecheck

Tanner Jeannot also had a very good night.

So nice to get back to that “WIN” column!

#Preds Captain Roman Josi is now the franchise leader in assists with 357. pic.twitter.com/zP3TWGRxx5 — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) January 21, 2022

Many more to come...

Terry Crisp Named 2021 Tennessee Sportscaster of the Year | nhl.com

Legendary Predators Broadcaster Set to Retire Following 2021-22 Season

Nashville owes so much to Crispy for helping to turn us into “Smashville”.

Hockey News & Notes

NHL Power Rankings: Time to step it up edition | sportsnet.ca

This week's Power Rankings focus on someone on each team who needs to step up. This might be a struggling player, one afforded a golden opportunity, or even a GM who needs to step up and make something happen for his team.

It’s as if Luke read this before the game.

Canucks Hire Rachel Doerrie in Analytics Role | The Hockey News

The Vancouver Canucks have hired The Hockey News' own Rachel Doerrie to join their front office in a research role.

We LOVE this hire!

Avalanche continue hot streak by beating Kings 4-1 | WTOP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kiefer Sherwood scored his first goal in nearly three years, Mikko Rantanen had a power-play goal and the Colorado Avalanche stayed hot.

That is not the direction Predators fans want the Avs to go in the standings.

NHL: Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit | sports.yahoo.com

Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

Fans were NOT happy with this hit.

WATCH: Bruins' Brad Marchand grabs fan's phone, records welcome message before Capitals game | CBSSports.com

Marchand eventually sustained a game-ending upper-body injury, so the fan better hope they got their phone back before then.

It’s not every day Brad Marchand makes people across the eagle smile, but he did it this time.

Fleury not focused on Trade Deadline, aims to help Blackhawks win | nhl.com

37-year-old goalie can become unrestricted free agent after season.

It’s that time of the season when trade talks heat up, but Fleury isn’t looking around the league.

Mood Music

It was a rough four-game losing streak, but the Preds are back to their winning ways. Here’s hoping they can stay up in the standings moving forward.