Sunday’s Dump & Chase: Back in the W Column

Islanders 1980s dynasty star and Hall of Famer Clark Gillies dies at 67 | ESPN

The Islanders management and players mourn the loss.

PWHPA TikTok simulcast a Canadian first | The Ice Garden

If you're wondering, yes, The ice Garden does break down what all these words in the headline mean. And look--if it gets young fans watching, which it did, that's great. It's also great that the PWHPA is considering that, and bringing games to potential fans instead of waiting for fans to come to them.

As Chychrun trade auction continues, Coyotes have one legitimate offer | Sportsnet.ca

I remember the people hoping Chychrun would fall to Nashville in 2016, and how close he got (one away). Now here we are (the Preds are, as far as I know, not interested).

Mikyla Grant-Mentis’s six-point symphony against the Beauts | The Ice Garden

Grant-Mentis is incredible.

Hockey player Krystof Hrabik gets 30-game suspension for directing racist gesture at another AHL player | ESPN

I am profoundly skeptical of Hrabik's claim that he intentionally made this gesture "in the heat of battle" but that he did so with no racist intent and was "horrified" to learn how it might be interpreted. The good news is, the AHL seems similarly skeptical.

Jordan Subban calls out opposing ECHL player for subjecting him to racist gesture | Sportsnet.ca

The same thing happened again last night in the ECHL. PK Subban's response to the incident included the statement that "This happens a lot and it never gets exposed in the lower leagues"; hopefully, with more exposure, it will stop happening.

The Connecticut Whale are a wagon | The Ice Garden

It was really frustrating cheering for a non-Whale team for parts of the 2015-16 season. Things deteriorated for their fans from there but might finally be looking back up.

(Yeah, I know, we keep wondering that.)

Report: Washington Capitals are ‘considering’ signing Evander Kane | RMNB

Why...are multiple teams doing this. Why.

Breakout USA hockey star Abby Roque hopes to inspire other Indigenous players | Sportsnet.ca

"Being able to see somebody like yourself at the level you'd want to picture yourself is incredibly important," she said. "Because then you can say, 'Oh that can be me.'"

Roque is headed to the Beijing Olympics with Team USA.

Flames prepared for all-out war in crucial tilt against desperate Oilers | Sportsnet.ca

[Ilya Bryzgalov voice] "It's only game. Why you have to be mad?"