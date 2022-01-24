Monday’s Dump & Chase: Off To Seattle

Nashville Predators News
NHL Announces Updates to Preds Remaining 21-22 Regular-Season Schedule - Nashville Predators
In case anybody missed this announcement last week.
Around Hockey
Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Jan. 21-22 - College Hockey - USCHO.com
#1 Quinnipiac, who were on a huge winning streak, finally lost this week to Cornell.
Freshman Dobes Takes Charge in Buckeyes’ Net - College Hockey News
The Buckeyes began their season looking at a goaltender rotation, with Dobeš and junior Ryan Snowden sharing time between the pipes. By the third series of the season, Dobeš had broken through.
Canada’s Jacob Panetta suspended by ECHL, cut from team for apparent racist gesture - CBC Sports
The ECHL acted swiftly on Sunday, suspending defender Jacob Panetta indefinitely pending a hearing, for a racist gesture toward opponent and fellow Canadian Jordan Subban (P.K. Subban’s younger brother) of the South Carolina Stingrays during Saturday night’s game. Good on the ECHL.
Husso stops 38 shots as surging Blues down undermanned Canucks - sportsnet.ca
There’s no rest for the wicked in the Central Division thunderdome.
Emergency goalie Toth backs up for Canucks against Blues (nhl.com)
The 25-year-old, who has been one of Vancouver’s EBUGs for the past five seasons, was signed to an amateur tryout agreement prior to the game.
Rangers placed D Tinordi on waivers - TSN.ca
The 29-year-old has appeared in seven games so far this season, scoring one goal in seven games. This is his first season with the Rangers since being signed over the summer.
Loading comments...