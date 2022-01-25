Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: Vintage

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Blog: Pekka Rinne's Top 35 Moments | Nashville Predators

*trying not to cry face*

Predators Should Pursue Canadiens' Toffoli Ahead of Trade Deadline | The Hockey Writers

I mean... from a hockey standpoint it makes sense, kinda. Toffoli still has two years of term left on a $4.25M contract, and I'm not sure if that's the kind of investment David Poile wants to make at the deadline. If summer rolls along and Filip Forsberg departs elsewhere, maybe Toffoli is an option the Preds dig into a little deeper.

Other Hockey Happenings

Disappointment, anger, hope: P.K. Subban discusses anti-Black racism in hockey | SportsNet

This is an important listen regardless of your take on the Jordan Subban incident from over the weekend. P.K. pours his heart into this insight about the burdens of being a Black player in a sport that's been riddled with racism towards minority athletes. As Subban points out, a lot of us are never really going to fully understand or appreciate what players like Jordan or Boko Imama feel in those moments, but at the very least, we can empathize and listen.

Canucks hire Emilie Castonguay as assistant general manager | Sportsnet.ca

This certainly isn't the first time Emilie has shattered the ol' glass ceiling. She became the first female NHLPA certified agent six years ago, and has since represented players like Alexis Lafreniere, Antoine Roussel, and Cedric Paquette. She'll also get a great opportunity to learn the team side of an NHL front office from Jim Rutherford, one of the best G.M.s of the modern era.

Habs’ Rem Pitlick was hurt by getting placed on waivers, but is optimistic | Hockey Wilderness

The guy a lot of people hoped would be a part of the Preds' future has had an absolute roller coaster of a season. But in Montreal, he has a better chance for regular minutes and, hopefully, a full-time spot.

NHL hopeful to conclude Evander Kane investigation by mid-week | TSN.ca

If the league does indeed clear Kane, he could sign with a team by the end of the week.

Not exactly sure what kind of "change" he's shown to get that oft-discussed "second chance" GMs like to tout (he's on his fourth or fifth chance, btw), but here we are.

NHL Trade Rumors: New York Rangers Have Made Offer to Arizona Coyotes for Jakob Chychrun | Blueshirt Banter

There are going to be a lot of NHL teams asking about Chychrun, who's sneakily become a very good top-pair defender for the Coyotes. Arizona's asking price is going to be wildly high.

Yandle of Flyers ties NHL consecutive games played record at 964 | NHL.com

Yandle hasn't missed a game due to scratch, injury, or suspension since March 2009.

PHF Goals of Week: Jan. 22-23 | The Ice Garden

Can we please get Teddy Bear Tosses in an NHL game?

10 throwback NHL jerseys that need to make a full-time comeback | Bardown

As much as we hate the team, that OG Dallas Stars look was one of the coolest in the NHL.

Also, Preds fans, would you ever want to see the team go back to the old navy/gold/silver look?