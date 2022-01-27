Thursday’s Dump & Chase: Cuatro?

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Milwaukee Admirals Musings: Ads Find Some Life | On the Forecheck

ICYMI: Is Milwaukee turning a corner or is this another flash in the pan?

Other Hockey News & Notes

Patrik Allvin Officially Named Canucks GM | The Hockey News

Patrik Allvin has been named the 12th GM in Vancouver Canucks history, leaving the Pittsburgh Penguins to take the position.

Philadelphia Flyers GM - Will deal Claude Giroux only if he wants out | ESPN

Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher says he’ll trade Claude Giroux only if the captain asks to be dealt. Yeah... that’s kind of how full no-move clauses work.

Batherson’s All-Star dream derailed by ‘dirty,’ ‘dangerous’ elbow by goalie | Sportsnet

As he pursued the puck-carrying defenseman around the Sabres net, Ottawa Senators star Drake Batherson was blindsided by a flying elbow from Buffalo goaltender Aaron Dell, sending Batherson twisting into the boards.

“Quite frankly, it was just a bulls--- play,” said Senators captain Brady Tkachuk, who had words with Dell the moment it happened. “What happened was unnecessary and dirty. You just feel for (Drake). He’s put in so much work to get to where he’s at. It definitely sucks.”

Aaron Dell ended up receiving a three-game suspension, because, well... he is a repeat offender, after all. Remember this?

Aaron Dell hits Tolvanen along the boards and gets called for interference pic.twitter.com/9P6xFrO8ax — Main Team (@MainTeamSports2) January 14, 2022

Oh, and speaking of the Ottawa Senators, a familiar face over there celebrated a special anniversary the other day:

Three years of sobriety. We’re proud of you, Watty ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9JLtt8vQF3 — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) January 26, 2022

Stick taps all around.

Blackhawks Could Be Sellers, But Will It Be a Fire Sale? | The Hockey News

With the Chicago Blackhawks still mired near the bottom of the Western Conference standings, interim GM Kyle Davidson could be a seller by the trade deadline.

NHL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, plus points pace progress against preseason over-unders | ESPN

The Preds stay put at #13 in ESPN’s power rankings this week.

“The Predators have been punching up a weight class, for many reasons. Matt Duchene and Filip Forsberg have led a revitalized offensive attack, Juuse Saros is an unheralded star in net, and Nashville gets consistent contributions on both sides of the puck throughout its lineup. That has added up in a big way.”

The Vegas Golden Knights Continue to do it All | The Hockey News

Sometimes, you just have to take a step back and be in awe of what the Vegas Golden Knights have done, what it continues to do, and what its future looks like, especially after getting bitten hard by the injury bug.