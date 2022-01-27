Filed under: Game Threads Game Thread: Nashville Predators @ Edmonton Oilers 1/27/22 Go Preds. By Kate R@statswithkate Jan 27, 2022, 8:00pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game Thread: Nashville Predators @ Edmonton Oilers 1/27/22 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images The Nashville Predators take on the Edmonton Oilers tonight. Loading comments...
Loading comments...