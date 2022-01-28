Friday’s Dump & Chase: Oil Spill

Nashville News & Notes

Nashville Predators 2, Edmonton Oilers 3 (SO): Saros unable to steal second point for Preds | On the Forecheck

Filip Forsberg also scored his 200th career goal in the game.

It was a solid showing for the Preds but only one point worthy.

Preds Foundation to Rename Grants Program After Former SVP Gerry Helper | nhl.com

Grants Program Now Known as "Helper Grants" Following Helper's 40-Year Career in Hockey; 24 Spent with Predators.

Hockey News & Notes

Can the Oilers Swing a Season-Saving Trade For a Goaltender? | The Hockey News

Shaky goaltending continues to be a significant factor in Edmonton's free-fall in the standings, raising concerns over whether GM Ken Holland can find a suitable trade to address this problem.

As the Oilers take steps in the right direction in their division, will goaltending be their Achilles heel down the road?

Oilers to Sign UFA Forward Evander Kane | The Hockey News

The Edmonton Oilers threw a Hail Mary on Thursday in the hopes of saving their rapidly dwindling season, with the team expected to sign UFA winger Evander Kane for the remainder of the year.

There are no (appropriate) words.

NHL concludes investigation of Evander Kane cross-border travel | nhl.com

Free agent forward is eligible to sign with any team.

(See above commentary.)

ECHL Suspends Jacob Panetta For Remainder of Season | The Hockey News

The ECHL announced that it has suspended Jacob Panetta for the remainder of the regular season for directing a racial gesture towards Jordan Subban during a game.

The leagues have set everyone up for failure thus far by excusing and overlooking issues in the past.

Report: Coyotes in Talks with ASU to Use Arena as Temporary Home | The Hockey News

According to Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports, the Arizona Coyotes may be set to use Arizona State University's new hockey arena as their temporary home rink next season.

Bless.

NHL Power Rankings: First-half happy (and some sad) surprises edition | sportsnet.ca

From some amazing contract-year performances to fantastic goaltending to teams lowering the bar for all-time franchise futility, it's time to take a minute to do look in the rear-view mirror and determine the story of the first half for every club.

Who have been the Predators surprises (happy or sad) this season?

With a mix of old, new and borrowed tricks, the Flames make franchise history | sportsnet.ca

Flames fans won’t soon forget the record-setting outing from a resurgent Calgary squad that fired a franchise-record 62 shots on goal as part of a 6-0 trouncing of Columbus Wednesday.

That sounds like it would even exhaust Saros.

2022 Women's Olympic Notebook | Jan. 26 Let The Journey Begin | usahockey.com

Follow along on Team USA's journey during the 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

It’s almost that time, and Olympic behind the scenes coverage has begun!

Mood Music