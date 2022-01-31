 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Monday’s Dump & Chase: Josi’s an All-Star

Predators’ captain named to NHL All-Star Game

By Bobby Misey
Around Hockey

Roman Josi Added To 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend Roster - Nashville Predators

Josi, who will be playing in his fourth career All-Star Game, replaces Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon on the Central Division roster.

Shuffling the Deck - College Hockey News

While college football has been abuzz with transfer portal talk, this article goes into how wild the portal has been for college hockey this season.

Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Jan. 28-30 - College Hockey - USCHO.com

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Jan. 24 fared in games over the weekend of Jan. 28-30.

Conor Garland potentially available for trade as Canucks forwards draw interest - Sportsnet.ca

On this edition of 32 Thoughts, Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek discuss the latest around the NHL, including Canucks trade rumours, Mrazek’s future in Toronto, a goalie moving from the OHL to the NHL, and interest surrounding Josh Manson.

Jeremy Colliton to coach Canada men’s hockey team in Winter Olympics after Claude Julien fractures ribs - espn.com

It’s not every day that you get a coaching change because of an injury.

Ennis and Gaudette making the most of their opportunities in Ottawa - Video - TSN

Glad to see former Hobey Baker winner Adam Gaudette finding a spot with Ottawa.

