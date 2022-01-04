Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: The Re-Born Identity

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Win or lose, Nashville Predators trying to do best to keep steady identity | Tennessean

Shaun and I talked about this a little bit on a recent OTF Podcast... this season has been the first in a long time (arguably since the 2017 Cup run) that I watch this team and think "THIS is Nashville Predators hockey." Regardless of who's on the ice, you know exactly the style the Preds are going to play, you know what the foundation of their gameplan will be, and you know they're going to make their opponents fight for every square inch of ice.

On The Preds: MVP debate, Blackhawks blowout, James Neal return? | A to Z Sports

Speaking of OTF's own Shaun Smith, he and Alex Daugherty had an interesting debate on this week's "On The Preds" podcast. Who would you consider to be the Preds' most valuable player (not necessarily a "season MVP")... Roman Josi or Juuse Saros?

Predators New Year's Resolutions For 2022 | The Hockey Writers

With 2022 underway, the staff at THW picked some New Year's resolutions for the Preds.

Other Hockey Happenings

NHL Power Rankings: Hurricanes stay on top; Islanders, Canucks improve | NHL.com

Another Top 10 appearance for the Preds!

Talbot out indefinitely for Wild with lower-body injury | NHL.com

Rough break for Talbot, who was in the midst of a solid season for the first-place Wild.

Bennett suspended three games for actions in Panthers game | NHL.com

Yeahhhh not a great play.

Ovechkin leading all players entering final week of NHL All-Star fan vote | NHL.com

Ovi's playing well enough to be in the Hart race this season. Good for him.

Could the Calgary Flames Bring Back Mark Giordano? | The Hockey News

The Kraken really swung for the fences trying to be competitive in year one. It's been a trainwreck, but at least they'll get some decent futures if they start trading some of their pieces.

4 Potential Landing Spots For Blackhawks' Dylan Strome | The Hockey Writers

Strome showed a lot of promise as a middle-six center just a couple of seasons ago. With Chicago's depth virtually non-existent, it's not far-fetched to think he could be an asset to a playoff team in the right situation.

Evan Rodrigues and the one season wonders | PensBurgh

In honor of Evan Rodrigues being the Penguins' MVP this season (no, really), our frenemies at PensBurgh put together an interest look at other "out-of-nowhere" players who had all-star caliber seasons.

Alex Sinatra named Executive Director of the Players’ Association of the PHF | The Ice Garden

With its new Executive Director in place, we perhaps have more transparency about the makeup of the PHF Players’ Association than ever before.

The Rochester Americans have a very 'savage' locker room award | Bardown

Oooooooh yeah!

Today’s well-deserved Savage of the Game: Arttu Ruotsalainen pic.twitter.com/lpqLuLQ9qA — Rochester Americans (@AmerksHockey) January 2, 2022

Today’s Song To Get You HYPED

For any Preds fans headed to Las Vegas for tonight’s game, here’s something to blast while you’re pondering your life in front of the Bellagio fountains.