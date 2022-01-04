Filed under: Game Threads Game Thread: Nashville Predators @ Vegas Golden Knights 1/4/22 Go Preds. By Kate R@statswithkate Jan 4, 2022, 9:00pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game Thread: Nashville Predators @ Vegas Golden Knights 1/4/22 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Danny Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images The Nashville Predators are back on the road for a late one against the Vegas Golden Knights. Loading comments...
Loading comments...