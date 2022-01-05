Wednesday’s Dump and Chase: Snow (Hey Oh)

Nashville Predators News

Nashville Predators Prospects Report: December - On the Forecheck

Where does the pipeline stand after the World Juniors? Eric has your prospects update here.

On the Backcheck: The Preds, adversity, and playing the full 60 - On the Forecheck

Some notes from Shaun here on how the Preds are finding success lately.

Around the League

Kraken 'sticking to the plan' after slow start, GM says: report

What course is that?

Rossi, Boldy each to make NHL debut for Wild on Thursday

Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi could each make their NHL debut for the Minnesota Wild against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday.

Rookie Watch: Seider among those who best combine skill, physical play

A Jeannot sighting!

Rask progressing toward reunion with Bruins, could soon play in AHL

Tuukka time!

As Oilers look to end skid, goaltending struggles only part of problem

With a huge break awaiting, the Edmonton Oilers are looking for some space to recoup and put an end to a skid that they simply haven’t been able to put the brakes on.

NHL Rumour Roundup: Is it almost time for the Oilers to make a move?

Ruuuuuuumors.

Jack Hughes is Developing Into the Player He Was Meant to Be - The Hockey News

Is Hughes getting closer to being a star?

Frederik Andersen: Second Time’s a Charm - The Hockey News

Andersen is having a revival in Carolina.

Top 5 NHLers Who Need to Step Up Their Game - The Hockey News

It's kinda wild to see Alexis Lafreniere and Taylor Hall on this list.

Wild Place Rask on Waivers - The Hockey News

Where will Victor Rask end up?

Panthers Eyeing Canadiens Defenseman Ben Chiarot - The Hockey News

The Panthers could be collecting some assets for a Cup run.

Top 5 NHL Storylines to Watch in 2022 - The Hockey News

How about some early Cup predictions?