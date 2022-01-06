Thursday’s Dump & Chase: In The City Of Angels

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Forsberg, trade deadline present Predators with tricky decisions | NBC Sports

I mean, I don’t think it’s that trick of a situation. Forsberg is really good, and he’s an invaluable part of this team. You pay the man, and move on.

Milwaukee Musings: Griffins Pick Apart Admirals | On the Forecheck

ICYMI: New year, same story for an inconsistent Milwaukee team.

Other Hockey News & Notes

How Will the Golden Knights Make Room For Jack Eichel? | The Hockey News

The Vegas Golden Knights’ early-season acquisition of Jack Eichel from Buffalo sparked questions over how they’ll clear sufficient salary-cap space for the 25-year-old. Those concerns have resurfaced with Eichel slated to return next month from neck surgery.

Rick Westhead: Citing losses of more than $1 billion NHL sues insurers over rejected COVID-19 claims | TSN

Sheesh, what a mess. The NHL and 20 of its teams are suing five of their insurance providers, alleging the companies have breached contracts by refusing to reimburse more than $1 billion worth of losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Report: Eric Staal’s agent confirms his interest in Olympics appearance | Sportsnet

"When the NHL and NHLPA decided they wouldn't be participating at the Olympics, there was communication to let those people know that he would be interested — and it was a mutual interest."https://t.co/BcXG7b9jbc — Michael Traikos (@Michael_Traikos) January 5, 2022

Zach Hyman: Destiny Awaits | The Hockey News

“Hyman could’ve stayed in his hometown with the only NHL team he’d ever known. But after five first-round faceplants, it was time for him to leave his comfort zone and try somewhere new. Besides, how could he pass up a chance to play with McDavid?”

NHL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, plus one big question for every team | ESPN

The Preds tumble two spots down to #13 in this week’s ESPN Power Rankings. I’d assume this is likely due to them dropping their first two games after the extended winter break.

10 players who should be traded at the deadline | Yahoo Sports

While I’m thinking the trade deadline should be fairly quiet for the Predators, there could be some big names on the move this year around the rest of the league.

Seattle GM Ron Francis on where the Kraken go in 2022 and beyond | ESPN

The inaugural season of the NHL’s newest franchise hasn’t gone as well as some hoped. The man in charge checks in on the short-, medium- and long-term plans.

Penguins trade Sam Laffferty to Chicago for Alex Nylander | Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

The Penguins and Hawks swap fringe NHL’ers.