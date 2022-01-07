Friday’s Dump & Chase: Oh, Snow You Don’t!

Nashville News & Notes

Nashville Predators 4, Los Angeles Kings 2: Saros outstanding in tense win | On the Forecheck

The Preds’ #1 guy once again had to be their #1 guy.

Heavy is the head that wears the crown, but somehow Juuse makes it look easy.

The #Preds have recalled forward Matt Luff from the taxi squad and reassigned forward Tommy Novak to Milwaukee (AHL).https://t.co/UzcLDft5ET — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) January 7, 2022

Kirill Kaprizov leaves game Minnesota Wild Boston Bruins | TSN.ca

Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov left Thursday's game against the Boston Bruins after taking a hit from Trent Frederic in the second period.

This was a scary looking hit on Kaprizov and one his teammates took exception to as the game continued without the young star.

Rask return to Bruins could be delayed because of AHL postponements | nhl.com

Free agent goalie was set to play this weekend for Providence after signing professional tryout contract.

This is an interesting situation with Rask, but COVID is throwing a wrench in his plans.

Far from average, Texas native Blake Coleman propels Flames on and off ice | nhl.com

His wife is a former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, his daughter is his good luck charm, Friends reruns are his salvation and pickle juice saved his career. Meet Blake Coleman, the only born-and-raised Texan to win a Stanley Cup.

And they say hockey players are boring!

Concerns Over Oilers Goaltending Sparking Trade Rumors | The Hockey News

The woeful state of the Edmonton Oilers' goaltending has been the prime culprit behind the club's recent 2-9-2 record. Lyle Richardson takes a look at some of the avenues the team could explore to address that.

The Oilers have some potential candidates to look at...but will they?

NHL Power Rankings: Reasons for Rookie Optimism Edition | sportsnet.ca

Guys like Michael Bunting of the Maple Leafs and Dan Vladar of the Flames are part of this week’s rookie-themed Power Rankings reveal, where most teams have some reason for optimism as they peer into the future.

I’ll bet “Jeannot,” who made the list for Nashville.

