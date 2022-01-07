On The Forecheck Podcast: The Airing of Grievances

The Nashville Predators are in first place. They’ve won 10 of their past 12 games, and players like Roman Josi and Juuse Saros are having award-quality seasons. So why-oh-why are pundits around the NHL STILL writing off the Preds as just another so-so team?

In this week’s On The Forecheck Podcast, Nick and Shaun air their dirty laundry with writers (and some fans) still sleeping on this year’s Preds team, and whether a case of “homer goggles” is keeping us from seeing something glaringly wrong with this team.

In addition, we also tackle a number of other juicy topic, including:

Whether David Poile would really entertain a trade deadline-deal for Filip Forsberg.

Why Tanner Jeannot deserves to be in the Calder Trophy discussion, even though he probably won’t win.

Juuse Saros and Roman Josi’s chances for the Vezina and Norris Trophies (respectivley).

Our favorite Mid-South Snow Day memories.

