Thursday’s Dump & Chase: Home Sweet Home

Phil Tomasino Is Going To Be Just Fine | On the Forecheck

ICYMI: It’s not the result fans wanted, but Tomasino starting in Milwaukee doesn’t have much downside.

How Hockey Canada’s code of silence helped rot the country’s national sport | The Guardian

“Allegations of abuse have plagued ice hockey in Canada for some time but there seems to have been little urgency about addressing the issue until now.”

NHL: Hockey broadcaster Ray Ferraro departs TSN after 14 years | Yahoo! Sports

1/2 Want to thank @TSN_Sports for an unforgettable 14 years. I needed to find some balance in my life – I’m giving up some work to spend more time with my 4 boys, 2 grandkids and of course Cammi. Looking fwd to yr 2 on @ESPN and hope to pop on once in a while here in the future — Ray Ferraro (@rayferrarotsn) October 11, 2022

2/2 So many to people to thank behind the camera that always helped me out. Some lifelong friends. And to those on air, I’m incredibly grateful, in particular to @GMillerTSN. An amazing partner and friend. To those who supported, argued, watched and listened…thank you ✌️ — Ray Ferraro (@rayferrarotsn) October 11, 2022

Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon - From ‘young and stupid’ to Stanley Cup champ | ESPN

The Colorado assistant captain’s growth as a player and leader helped bring the Avs a title last season, but he’s not about to rest now.

Will the Maple Leafs Find a Trade Partner For Wayne Simmonds? | The Hockey News

Sabres Sign Coach Don Granato to Two-Year Extension | The Hockey News

Granato, who joined the Sabres midway through the 2021 season, has two years left on his current deal, meaning that he will now be under contract with the organization through the 2025-26 campaign.

Sabres sign defenceman Mattias Samuelsson to seven-year, $30M deal | Sportsnet

We have signed defenseman Mattias Samuelsson to a 7-year contract extension worth $30 million.



Details: https://t.co/zvrp56Fikz pic.twitter.com/hY4IXWz94C — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) October 12, 2022

Andy Greene Retires After 16-year NHL Career | The Hockey News

Veteran defenseman Andy Greene has signed a one-day contract with the New Jersey Devils and announced his retirement after a 16-year NHL career. Stick taps all around for the defensive stalwart.

Bruins sign Anton Stralman to one-year, $1M contract | TSN

The 36-year-old defenseman appeared in 74 games last season for the Arizona Coyotes and scored eight goals with 15 assists and a minus-16 rating. Stralman was in Boston on a PTO before the deal. Keep getting them checks, Anton!