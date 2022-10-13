 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Thursday’s Dump & Chase: Home Sweet Home

Tonight is the home opener for the boys in gold. Get amped!

By Tucker Batson
/ new
2022 NHL Global Series Challenge Czech Republic - Nashville Predators v San Jose Sharks Photo by Jari Pestelacci/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Phil Tomasino Is Going To Be Just Fine | On the Forecheck
ICYMI: It’s not the result fans wanted, but Tomasino starting in Milwaukee doesn’t have much downside.

Other Hockey News & Notes

How Hockey Canada’s code of silence helped rot the country’s national sport | The Guardian
“Allegations of abuse have plagued ice hockey in Canada for some time but there seems to have been little urgency about addressing the issue until now.”

NHL: Hockey broadcaster Ray Ferraro departs TSN after 14 years | Yahoo! Sports
End of an era.

Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon - From ‘young and stupid’ to Stanley Cup champ | ESPN
The Colorado assistant captain’s growth as a player and leader helped bring the Avs a title last season, but he’s not about to rest now.

Will the Maple Leafs Find a Trade Partner For Wayne Simmonds? | The Hockey News
We won’t get fooled again!

Sabres Sign Coach Don Granato to Two-Year Extension | The Hockey News
Granato, who joined the Sabres midway through the 2021 season, has two years left on his current deal, meaning that he will now be under contract with the organization through the 2025-26 campaign.

Sabres sign defenceman Mattias Samuelsson to seven-year, $30M deal | Sportsnet

Andy Greene Retires After 16-year NHL Career | The Hockey News
Veteran defenseman Andy Greene has signed a one-day contract with the New Jersey Devils and announced his retirement after a 16-year NHL career. Stick taps all around for the defensive stalwart.

Bruins sign Anton Stralman to one-year, $1M contract | TSN
The 36-year-old defenseman appeared in 74 games last season for the Arizona Coyotes and scored eight goals with 15 assists and a minus-16 rating. Stralman was in Boston on a PTO before the deal. Keep getting them checks, Anton!

Loading comments...