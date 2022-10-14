Friday’s Dump and Chase: Hockey is On

Nashville News

Nashville Predators 1, Dallas Stars 4: Stars Shine Brighter - On The Forecheck

Well... that wasn’t good

The unlikely Renaissance man of Nashville – Penalty Box Radio

Tanner Jeannot: Renaissance Man

Philip Tomasino in the AHL has its pros and cons - On the Forecheck

The Predators made the final cut, and unfortunately, it was Tomasino on the wrong end.

Around the League

Devils ready to get back to where they're 'supposed to be,' Brodeur says

And we know who they are because their jerseys say "JERSEY."

NHL Buzz: Hischier out for Devils opener against Flyers

Around the League buzz...

Granato signs multiyear contract as Sabres coach

Don Granato signed a multiyear contract Wednesday as coach of the Buffalo Sabres.

McDavid's opening night hat trick | NHL.com

Connor McDavid netted 3 goals, including the game winner, to record a hat trick and his 700th career point in a 5-3 opening night victory

Crosby to break Lemieux's longevity record with 18th season for Penguins

Sidney Crosby is set to break another one of Mario Lemieux's records.

Laine injury derails Gaudreau's Blue Jackets debut

Best wishes for Patrik Laine.

AHL notebook: Nemec, 18-year-old first-round picks to gain experience

The American Hockey League will feature five 18-year-old first-round picks from the 2022 NHL Draft when its 87th season begins Friday. The Seattle Kraken will also have their own AHL affiliate for the first time, Coachella Valley, the league-record 32th team.

Mailbag: Best bets to get back to playoffs, outlook for Capitals

Mailbag time!

NHL Power Rankings: One optimistic shining ray of light for every team

Optimism.

Jets' Scheifele, Morrissey, Lowry named alternate captains with Wheeler stripped of 'C'

This is weird to me, but maybe what Winnipeg needs.

Keefe calls out Maple Leafs' sloppy play on opening night: 'That’s unacceptable'

"It was just careless. Just careless. I expect more. Our group should expect more. Not good enough. We deserve to lose."

A Healthy John Tavares is an X-Factor on a Maple Leafs Team Filled With Many - The Hockey News

Everyone knows John Tavares is an import part of the Toronto Maple Leafs. But entering this season healthy and hungry, the captain may just be more crucial than ever.

Eight Surprise Rookies Who Made NHL Opening Night Rosters - The Hockey News

Surprise rookies!

Which Defenseman Will the Ottawa Senators Pursue in the Trade Market? - The Hockey News

Do the Ottawa Senators still want to add a defenseman? Who's available for them to acquire?

Proteau's Picks for the 2022-23 NHL Awards and Playoffs - The Hockey News

Adam Proteau predicts the major individual NHL award winners and the Stanley Cup playoffs for the 2022-23 NHL season.