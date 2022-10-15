 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Predators vs. Stars Preview 10/15/2022 - Doing Dallas Double Duty

A Nashville tradition, the Predators must shake off a messy night on Broadway and bring their best in the Lone Star State

By Bryan Bastin
Dallas Stars v Nashville Predators Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The 2022-23 NHL season won’t always be double-header after double-header, but the Predators look to get revenge for an embarrassing effort on Thursday’s home opener.

Nashville Predators

The 2-1-0 Predators come into tonight looking for their first win on North American soil. Zach Sanford makes his Predators debut in place of preseason phenom Kiefer Sutherland, while Jeremy Lauzon steps in for Mark Borowiecki on the blue line. Cody Glass is a game-time decision - look for him to step in for Cole Smith if he’s available by puck drop.

No word on goaltending as of 4:30 central time, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see either netminder get the call for this game.

Dallas Stars

Nashville will have to focus on surprise two-goal scorer Mason Marchment in order to stem some of the Dallas offense. New head coach Pete DeBoer’s defensive structure gave Nashville fits on Thursday, and they’ll likely continue to disrupt Nashville’s transition game if they have their way.

Jason Robertson, despite having a point from an assist, was relatively quiet - don’t be surprised if the Dallas offense really clicks when he’s on the ice - the Stars got him signed just in time, and it’s due time for a breakout game - let’s just hope it’s against somebody else.

What to Watch For

The Ryan Johansen-Eeli Tolvanen-Nino Neiderreiter line has been humming along and casually dominating play through the first three games of the season. Here’s how the combination looks after three games:

I also had the opportunity to talk about the individual contributions of Eeli Tolvanen on both sides of the ice:

Goaltending may prove to be an important factor once again if the Predators can’t find their offense. Kevin Lankinen impressed in his Predators’ regular season debut in Prague, but Coach John Hynes may rely once again on known quantity Juuse Saros for this early-season divisional matchup.

Who to Watch

Cody Glass - Glass in two games is leading the Predators in several metrics, and his play could provide Nashville with the depth offense they were sorely lacking on Thursday night.

How to Watch

Puck drop is at 7 pm Central Time, with broadcasts on Bally Sports and 102.5.

