Nashville Predators 3, Los Angeles Kings 4 (SO) - Penalty-filled night capped off with blown lead and shutout loss

Editor’s Note:

Today we welcome new contributor Jess Belmosto for today’s game recap. Jess is not only the PHFPA Communications Director and PR Specialist, but also a prolific hockey writer and podcaster who has covered several teams in her career. We’ve been very excited to get Jess on the team, so join us in giving her a big OTF welcome!

First Period

The Nashville Predators take a point from the Los Angeles Kings in a shootout. It was a chippy night down on Broadway and the Predators made sure you didn’t forget it.

Cody Glass gave the Predators an early lead with his first of the season. Matt Duchene is credited with the primary assist. The Predators would be assessed for four minors in the first period. Tanner Jeannot’s roughing penalty would carry over into the second period.

Second Period

Though it was a sloppy middle frame, the Predators special teams prevailed. They would kill not one, not two, but three penalties. Matt Duchene’s tripping penalty was a rather careless mistake that would come right after Gabriel Vilardi put the LA Kings on the board. The game would be knotted at one a piece but not for too long. Filip Forsberg buried a feed from Mikael Granlund, putting the Predators ahead. The Predators tightened up their play and managed to tally 18 shots on goal. Tanner Jeannot gave the Predators a cushy two goal leading heading into the third as he scored 19:29 into the period.

Third Period

They would not escape the final frame without committing an ice crime. Jeremy Lauzon found himself in the box for the second time. Cole Smith also found himself back in the box for interference. Even after all the work they put in, the penalty remained strong. Matt Roy cut the Kings’ deficit to one right off the rush. It was an absolute scramble in front of Juuse Saros net. The netminder was sprawled out and bodies were in the crease but no whistle. In the midst of the chaos, Sarros lost his stick. The Preds were able to find some luck and clear the puck and end the squabble. Luck would finally swing the Predators’ way with a powerplay. The man advantage would not last long. Matt Duchene once again found himself in the penalty box. Every offender from the first period would repeat in the third, bringing the Nashville Predators penalty total to nine for the game. Roy would strike again, forcing overtime hockey in Nashville.

Overtime

Juuse Saros. That’s it.

Forsberg was able to draw a penalty after taking it up the ice to Cal Petersen. Drew Doughty would sit for holding. The man advantage would not be enough for Nashville and they headed right to the shootout.

Saros stopped the first two but it was Vilardi that go by him again. Unfortunately, Roman Josi could not respond and the hard felt battle was over.

Jess’ Thoughts:

My overall opinion is that Nashville has the drive to win. The offense is there and it’s very obvious that the backend can perform. It’s a matter of everyone being on the same page. Los Angeles had very solid goaltending and defense and sometimes there’s nothing you can do about that. Forgive me if you’ve heard this before, but the penalties! I don’t think I need to elaborate because we’re probably on the same page.

