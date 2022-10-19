Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: Penalty Woes Persist

Nashville Predators News

Nashville Predators 3, Los Angeles Kings 4 (SO) - Penalty-filled night capped off with blown lead and shutout loss - On the Forecheck

The Kings have now won three in a row; the Predators, meanwhile, have lost three straight since the Global Series

Vilardi leads Kings to 4-3 shootout win over Predators | AP News

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gabriel Vilardi scored the shootout winner and had a goal and an assist in regulation in the Los Angeles Kings' 4-3 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. Matt Roy had two third-period goals and Cal Petersen made 31 saves in regulation and overtime and denied all three Nashville attempts in the shootout to help extend the Kings' winning streak to three.

Milwaukee Musings: Admirals Take Down Defending Champion Wolves on Banner Night - On the Forecheck

Milwaukee opens the season with a key division win.

Around the NHL

NHL salary cap could increase by at least $4 million in 2023-24

The escrow debt the NHL players owe to the League could be repaid in full by the end of the season, which would cause next season's salary cap to rise by at least $4 million, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman told reporters following a Board of Governors meeting in New York on Tuesday.

Jakub Vrana Still Not Practicing With Red Wings

Jakub Vrana missed another Detroit Red Wings' practice Tuesday for personal reasons, meaning it is still unclear when he will play again

Evgeny Kuznetsov suspended one game for high-sticking Kyle Burroughs - The Washington Post

Kuznetsov will miss Thursday's game at Ottawa.

2022-23 NHL Rank - Top player predictions across teams

Where do Trevor Zegras and other young stars land? What about Nazem Kadri and Claude Giroux? We begin the countdown.

'We are going to hold ourselves accountable': Kim Davis on the NHL's new D&I report

NHL executive VP Kim Davis explains the league's new report on diversity, equity and inclusion, and how it hopes to apply what it's learned to create positive change.

Unbeaten Flames dig deep for come-from-behind win over Golden Knights

Showcasing their depth, the Calgary Flames overcame a 2-0 deficit to beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Tuesday. That's three wins in as many games against some of the best in the west for Calgary.