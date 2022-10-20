Thursday’s Dump & Chase: Are the Mustards Back?

Nashville Predators News

Predators, Blue Jackets New Reverse Retro Jerseys Leak – SportsLogos.Net News

It was inevitable that on the cusp of its league-wide unveiling, some 2022-2023 NHL Reverse Retro jerseys would begin to leak out.

Preds Perfect Prague Trip Featured in Final Behind the Glass Episode

The final episode of the NHL Network's four-part docuseries Behind the Glass is finally here, and Smashville is once again in store for numerous behind-the-scenes looks at their favorite team during their 2022 NHL Global Series trip to Europe.

Milwaukee Admirals' organist warming up ahead of the hockey season

It is a sign that hockey season is back in Milwaukee! The Milwaukee Admirals' organist is warming up at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Around the NHL

Captain Gabe Landeskog out long-term after surgery for Avalanche - Mile High Hockey

The Captain will be out for an extended period of time.

Ekblad placed on long term injured reserve by Panthers

Aaron Ekblad was placed on long term injured reserve by the Florida Panthers on Wednesday with a lower-body injury.

Will The Canucks’ Early-Season Woes Pave a Path To Connor Bedard? - The Hockey News

The Vancouver Canucks’ start this season has been historically strange with four straight blown leads. What can be made from it?

Connor Brown is out long term due to a lower-body injury, surgery an option

The Washington Capitals told Capitals beat writers that Connor Brown will be out long-term after suffering a knee injury against the Vancouver Canucks on Monday.

Red Wings’ Jakub Vrana enters NHL/NHLPA player assistance program - mlive.com

Forward will be unavailable to team for an indefinite period of time.

NHL: Leafs' Matthews, Marner respond to Keefe's public criticism

Tensions already appear to be running high in Toronto after an underwhelming start to the Maple Leafs season.