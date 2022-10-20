NHL officially releases Predators Reverse Retro jersey for 2022-23

The NHL and Adidas officially released all of the new reverse retro jersey designs at 11 am ET, and even those who may not like the design can at least say it is better than the Stadium Series jersey. After the last couple of bombs in jersey designs, I think this one will be a welcome addition to the closets of many Nashville Predators fans.

(Editor’s note: The team announced these at 10:05, but someone got the scoop two minutes earlier)

The Predators decided to go back to the Mustard Cat look, which they originally donned in their wardrobe from 2001-2007 before (to many people’s pleasure) retiring the ugly spicy mustard-colored jersey. But now, the logo is back and better than ever with today’s more gold theme.

The jerseys go on sale to the public on November 15th, 2022, and will be worn on separate occasions throughout the seasons. The dates have yet to be announced.