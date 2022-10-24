Monday’s Dump & Chase: Poile Hits 3K, Preds Hit New Low

Nashville Predators News

Poile relied on loyalty, love of family to reach 3,000 games as NHL GM

David Poile was unsure he'd last as an NHL general manager. In 1983-84, his second season with the Washington Capitals, his team lost its first seven games. Owner Abe Pollin summoned him to his house.

Predators Give Update on Borowiecki After Scary Injury - Sports Illustrated Inside The Preds

Predators release update after defenseman Mark Borowiecki suffered a frightening injury in last night's game against the Flyers.

Around the Hockey World

‘Totally embarrassing’: Canucks reach desperate lows as jerseys hit ice in home opener

In their first game in front of paying fans, in a season where the playoffs were all but the expectation, officials were scraping jerseys off the ice as the Canucks were booed out of their own building.

Seattle Kraken tap film composer Hans Zimmer for team soundtrack

Sometimes it's about who you know. That's how Kraken majority owner Jerry Bruckheimer got Zimmer to create the team's soundtrack.

How a revolution in NCAA hockey recruiting is playing out at Vermont - Sportsnet.ca

Inside NCAA hockey's exponential growth as a destination for international and top-end NHL prospects, and UVM coach Todd Woodcroft's globetrotting approach to roster building.

Kessel talks ironman streak, love of game with NHL.com

Phil Kessel has a playful smirk on his face, the kind of look that says: "You really expect me to know that?"

Capitals’ Dmitry Orlov continues steady play amid uncertain future - The Washington Post

The Capitals' defenseman is the fourth-longest tenured player on the team behind Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom and John Carlson, but remains unsigned beyond this season.