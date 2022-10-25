Tuesday’s Dump and Chase: Time to Face the Strange

Kessel talks ironman streak, love of game with NHL.com

Phil Kessel, Ironman.

Price not planning to retire, unsure when he'll play for Canadiens again

I hope Price can play again, but that looks increasingly unlikely.

Dahlin leads 3 Stars of the Week

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk and New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Oct. 23.

Could the Toronto Maple Leafs Land Jakob Chychrun? - The Hockey News

Probably, but does it help them get out of the first round?

NHL 2023 Draft Team of the Month: All-Undersized Squad - The Hockey News

Tiny and powerful.

Canadiens' Xhekaj has outstanding nickname, hardly alone in NHL

I mean, I'd call him "wifi" too because no one can pronounce Xhekaj.

NHL On Tap: McDavid leads Oilers against Crosby, Penguins

McDavid vs. Crosby - how does this shake out?

At long last, Connor McDavid embracing role as a spokesman for the game

Connor McDavid is becoming a spokesman for the game.

NHL Takeaways: Beleaguered Sabres fans talking proud as Buffalo starts strong

Are the Sabres good? Maybe.

What Conor Geekie Can Bring To The NHL - The Hockey News

Conor Geekie is the only current WHLer in the Arizona Coyotes organization. What does his future look like?

Could the Toronto Maple Leafs Land Jakob Chychrun? - The Hockey News

Probably, but does it help them get out of the first round?

Boudreau's Frustration Boils Over as Canucks Lose Sixth Straight - The Hockey News

Should Nashville's frustration also boil over?

NHL 2023 Draft Team of the Month: All-Undersized Squad - The Hockey News

Tiny and powerful.

Why Arizona's Dylan Guenther is a "When" Player - The Hockey News

The Coyotes rookie is growing with his team, but he already has a big fan in coach Andre Tourigny.

THN American Pipeline Podcast: NCAA and USHL Players To Watch - The Hockey News

Kids to watch on NCAA and USHL teams.