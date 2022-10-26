Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: Intensity

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Sights and Sounds from Preds Practice: October 25 | Nashville Predators

The general consensus from media who watched practice yesterday seemed to agree that it was a particularly intense, physical session for this early in the regular season. That’s certainly not a bad thing. With John Hynes appearing more open to some wholesale shuffling (like we’re reportedly seeing with the defensive pairings,) there might be some competition for playing time/placement on the depth chart among some of the players.

Predators rough start is not as bad as you think | A to Z Sports

Some good perspective on the Preds’ cold start. The Predators have plenty of time to turn things around, and they have some good bones to their team.

Milwaukee Musings: Ads Drop Two Straight | On the Forecheck

Rachel and Eric recap an up-and-down week for the Ads, who will look to regroup against a trio of strong opponents this week.

Thunderbirds acquire WHL rights to defenceman Luke Prokop | WHL Network

Ran this by our prospects guru, Eric Dunay. He says this appears to be a "just-in-case" move for Seattle in case the Predators decide to return Prokop to juniors. That appears to be a decent option at this point after Prokop didn't make the Admirals' roster.

Other Hockey Happenings

Barry Trotz says coaching an Original Six team would 'intrigue' him | SportsNet

Trotz also said "he's not quite" ready to come back to coaching full time. But when he does, it seems like we probably won't be getting that return to Smashville some Preds fans want.

Surgery ahead for Philadelphia Flyers LW James van Riemsdyk | ESPN

Rough break for van RIemsdyk who was off to a hot start for the Flyers this season.

Laine plays for Blue Jackets after recovering from elbow sprain | NHL.com

...and he brought the swag.

Laine returning in style pic.twitter.com/N2So9FeEHz — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 25, 2022

Insider Trading: Canucks believe it's 'too early' to make significant changes | TSN.ca

Probably the right call considering it's been less than a year since the Canucks cleaned house. There's still plenty of issues leftover from the Travis Green-Jim Benning era that need to be addressed, and it seems like last season's wild run may have amped expectations up a little higher than they should.

Valeri Nichushkin’s new deal already paying off for Avalanche | Mile High Hockey

There's no Kadri or Burakovsky, but it looks like keeping Nichushkin in the fold is a win for the Avs.

‘He never drank water’: The hard work and humour behind Kessel’s iron man record | SportsNet

Some fantastic behind-the-scenes stories on Phil The Thrill's now-historic career (and I still wish he would have come to Nashville.)

2023 Draft: Bedard gets A on Central Scouting's players to watch list | NHL.com

No surprise here. Bedard is likely the sure-fire Number One draft pick in Nashville next Summer,

It’s October, and the Leafs are bad again | Pension Plan Puppets

Like the Preds, the Leafs have not had the best start to the season. Unlike the Preds, the expectations are a *teensy* bit higher in Toronto, which means the pink slip express may be making a stop if things don't turn around.