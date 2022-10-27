Thursday’s Dump & Chase: Dust Yourself Off

Nashville Predators News & Notes
Predators Players Serve Nashville as Community Relations Week Returns | Nashville Predators
The boys in gold have been serving the community all week! Here’s to them hopefully serving us a couple of points tonight.
Other Hockey News & Notes
Smith: Norris (shoulder) out long-term, potentially for season | TSN
Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris will be out long-term with a shoulder injury that could be season-ending.
Head coach DJ Smith said Wednesday that surgery remains an option for Norris, with a decision to come in the near future. Smith added he is not confident Norris will play again this season.
Trotz not ready to coach again, Original Six team could spark ‘intrigue’ | NHL
Barry Trotz said he’s not quite ready to return to the NHL, but he would be potentially interested in coaching one of the more historic franchises if the opportunity presented itself.
Trotzy was most recently a candidate for the Winnipeg Jets job after getting let go by the Islanders.
Los Angeles Kings’ Goaltending Must Improve To Win A Playoff Round | The Hockey News
Goaltending doesn’t matter if your team can’t score, but the Los Angeles Kings can. It’s up to Jonathan Quick, Cal Petersen and their defense to turn things around.
Vegas forward Phil Kessel sets NHL record for consecutive games | ESPN
Vegas veteran forward Phil Kessel became the NHL’s new “iron man” on Tuesday night, after taking the ice in the first period of the Golden Knights’ game at the San Jose Sharks, his 990th straight contest.
Why nutrition is NHL players’ new secret weapon | ESPN
Gone are the days of pizza and beers after a game. They’ve since been replaced by individualized meal and supplement plans, and teams of dietitians and advisers.
Maple Leafs searching for identity in face of offensive struggles | Sportsnet
There are two ways to look at Toronto’s 4-3 start to the season but optimists and pessimists should agree the Maple Leafs are not delivering on their identity as an offensive juggernaut.
Will The Vancouver Canucks Make An Early-Season Trade? | The Hockey News
The Vancouver Canucks don’t want to rebuild. With the winless streak to start the season, are some trades in the works to keep pushing?
