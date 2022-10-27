Thursday’s Dump & Chase: Dust Yourself Off

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Predators Players Serve Nashville as Community Relations Week Returns | Nashville Predators

The boys in gold have been serving the community all week! Here’s to them hopefully serving us a couple of points tonight.

Other Hockey News & Notes

Smith: Norris (shoulder) out long-term, potentially for season | TSN

Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris will be out long-term with a shoulder injury that could be season-ending.

Head coach DJ Smith said Wednesday that surgery remains an option for Norris, with a decision to come in the near future. Smith added he is not confident Norris will play again this season.

Trotz not ready to coach again, Original Six team could spark ‘intrigue’ | NHL

Barry Trotz said he’s not quite ready to return to the NHL, but he would be potentially interested in coaching one of the more historic franchises if the opportunity presented itself.

Trotzy was most recently a candidate for the Winnipeg Jets job after getting let go by the Islanders.

Los Angeles Kings’ Goaltending Must Improve To Win A Playoff Round | The Hockey News

Goaltending doesn’t matter if your team can’t score, but the Los Angeles Kings can. It’s up to Jonathan Quick, Cal Petersen and their defense to turn things around.

Vegas forward Phil Kessel sets NHL record for consecutive games | ESPN

Vegas veteran forward Phil Kessel became the NHL’s new “iron man” on Tuesday night, after taking the ice in the first period of the Golden Knights’ game at the San Jose Sharks, his 990th straight contest.

Why nutrition is NHL players’ new secret weapon | ESPN

Gone are the days of pizza and beers after a game. They’ve since been replaced by individualized meal and supplement plans, and teams of dietitians and advisers.

Maple Leafs searching for identity in face of offensive struggles | Sportsnet

There are two ways to look at Toronto’s 4-3 start to the season but optimists and pessimists should agree the Maple Leafs are not delivering on their identity as an offensive juggernaut.

Will The Vancouver Canucks Make An Early-Season Trade? | The Hockey News

The Vancouver Canucks don’t want to rebuild. With the winless streak to start the season, are some trades in the works to keep pushing?