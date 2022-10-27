Join the On The Forecheck team—we’re looking for contributors!

At On the Forecheck, we strive to bring you coverage of the Nashville Predators that’s informative and entertaining. To continue that mission, we’re adding a few contributors to our staff.

On the Forecheck is looking for writers who are interested in advanced analysis, game recaps, and/or general coverage with a sense of humor. Keep reading to find out which of these roles might be the best fit for your interests and talents.

What do these roles entail?

The writers will be responsible for writing posts about the Predators on agreed-upon topics and schedules. We have openings for multiple contributors and are looking for specific skill sets for each.

Game recap contributor:

This one is pretty self-explanatory. We’re looking for someone with a solid understanding of hockey and an ability to clearly and concisely explain what just happened to our readers. Recaps are posted shortly after the end of each game, so this role requires the ability to work quickly and accurately on tight deadlines.

Dump and Chase contributors:

We have a daily links post that breaks down news about the Predators, the NHL and hockey in general, and could use your love of the game to help keep our readers informed! These posts publish at 7 am, and would need to be ready the evening prior.

General contributors:

We’re looking for writers who bring their own ideas to this role. Do you have a great sense of humor, and are you prepared to apply that to writing about the Preds? Or do you have thoughts to share about what makes a hockey team work—or not work? Then this may be the perfect fit for you.

What general qualifications should you have?

Our best candidates will:

Have a passion for the Predators and will already be familiar with On the Forecheck .

. Be able to produce and edit clean copy.

Be comfortable working in a remote environment.

Have a skill set, availability, and experience that lines up with the specific role you’re applying to fill.

Previous hockey or sportswriting experience in general is preferred but not required

Interested? Apply Here!

You can fill out the application via Google Forms below or at this link. Answer as completely as possible including either a link to a writing sample or adding it below—write about something you’re passionate about that would fit with our website! There’s no word minimum, but the sample will be your best representation of your abilities.

If you have questions, need assistance, advice, etc, please contact any of the staff, including Bryan Bastin (@BryanBastin on Twitter).