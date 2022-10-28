Friday’s Dump and Chase: Finally Friday

Nashville News

Predators 6, Blues 2: First win in North America for 2022-23 - On the Forecheck

It took long enough, but the Predators finally won a game in North America.

Matier: It's a pretty special time for the 67s, but we're just focused on the task ahead - TSN.ca

Ottawa's Jack Matier has some thoughts on the 67s. We're pretty proud of Matier ourselves.

Around the League

Vegas forward Phil Kessel sets NHL record for consecutive games | ESPN

Vegas veteran forward Phil Kessel, 35, became the NHL's new "iron man" on night, after taking the ice in the first period of the Golden Knights' game at the San Jose Sharks, his 990th straight contest.

Super 16: Atlantic Division well represented | NHL.com

No Predators...

Mailbag: Canucks' issues; Avalanche scoring depth without Landeskog

Canucks are struggling. What's the answer?

Norris could be out for season for Senators with shoulder injury

This is a big loss for the Senators.

Marchand nearing return for Bruins ahead of schedule

A big bonus for Boston.

32 Thoughts: Could slow start push Canucks into a rebuild?

In this week's collection of notes, Elliotte Friedman writes about Phil Kessel's consecutive games record, if the Canucks could explore a rebuild, and more.

New guys Kadri, Huberdeau have Flames off to best start to season ever

At 5-1-0, the Calgary Flames are off the best start in franchise history and new guys Nazem Kadri and Jonathan Huberdeau are both big reasons why.

Florida Panthers Face Limited Options To Replace Aaron Ekblad - The Hockey News

Rumors suggest the Florida Panthers are looking for a stopgap defenseman while Aaron Ekblad is on LTIR.

Seattle Kraken Should Send Shane Wright to OHL Kingston Now - The Hockey News

Shane Wright has been a healthy scratch three times already. What are the Seattle Kraken going to do with him?