Monday’s Dump & Chase: Happy Halloween

Preds Get in the Halloween Spirit with Annual Hospital Visit

Following a Friday morning practice between home games, members of the Predators swapped their sweaters and skates for inflatable turtle shells and faux mustaches. It may sound strange, but it was truly a sight for sore eyes as the Preds were able to resume their pre-pandemic Halloween tradition of visiting patients and spreading smiles at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt for the first time since 2019.

SCSU shuffles lines, bounces back with highlight-reel goal from Ingram in an emotional win over Bemidji State - The Rink Live

A night after suffering its first loss of the season, St. Cloud State has 36 shots, scores two goals on special teams in 4-1 win over Beavers. It was the last game worked by SCSU equipment manager Jeremiah Minkel, who was honored in several ways.

Around the NHL

Devan Dubnyk retires 12 NHL seasons - TSN.ca

After 12 seasons spent with six teams and 542 career games, goaltender Devan Dubnyk officially announced his retirement from the National Hockey League on Saturday.

Jones out 3-4 weeks for Blackhawks with right thumb injury

Seth Jones is out 3-4 weeks for the Chicago Blackhawks with a right thumb injury.

Report: Tempe council 'likely' to hold public referendum on Coyotes arena plan

Tempe city council will hold a vote at the end of November on the Arizona Coyotes' proposed $2 billion arena and entertainment district project, but Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports that that vote will "likely" send the fate of the project to a public referendum.

Out of place in AHL, Penguins defenseman Ty Smith is working to return to NHL | TribLIVE.com

You don't need to be a scout or general manager or anyone else with even a modicum of experience in evaluating hockey talent to know Ty Smith is out of place. Just a quick glance with the naked eye would confirm Smith is not where he should be. And a

Flyers center Sean Couturier has undergone back revision surgery

The back revision surgery was performed Thursday by Dr. Andrew Dossett at the Carrell Clinic in Dallas.