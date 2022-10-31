Mark Borowiecki placed on Injured Reserve, defender Jordan Gross called up from Milwaukee

The Nashville Predators announced Monday morning that defenseman Mark Borowiecki would be placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury after he was carried off in the October 22nd loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. In his place, Nashville has called up defenseman Jordan Gross from the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals.

Mark Borowiecki has played in four games for the Predators, and has yet to register a point, but is considered an anchor on the third defensive pair. Borowiecki has appeared on social media since the injury, so hopefully this IR designation is to allow him to recover from his injury. Because of this, it is likely Borowiecki will remain in Nashville during the team’s Canadian road trip beginning this afternoon.

In his place, defenseman Jordan Gross has been called up from the Milwaukee Admirals. Gross has played a handful of NHL games over the past three seasons, including 9 games from 2019-2021 for the Arizona Coyotes and a single game last season for the Colorado Avalanche - ironically enough, against Nashville.

Since being signed by the organization, Gross has had an impressive early start to the AHL season. The defenseman is second on the team in points with 7 (1G, 6A), just behind forward Mark Jankowski. That point total has Gross tied for 4th in the AHL in points for defensemen. Gross was most recently the hero in overtime against AHL Central Division rival Chicago Wolves on Saturday, scoring the game-winning goal. In his AHL career, Jordan Gross has played 185 games, racking up 26 goals and 100 assists.

Gross is likely called up to join the team on the Canadian road trip that begins tomorrow at Edmonton, and continues on Thursday in Calgary and Saturday on Vancouver. After the Canadian portion of the trip, it is likely that Borowiecki will be evaluated prior to the November 8th road trip to the Seattle Kraken.

We will have more updates as they become available.