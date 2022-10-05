Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: Roman Empire

NHL Training Camp Buzz: Sturm out for Sharks in Global Series Challenge

Nico Sturm won't play for the Sharks in the Global Series games.

Oct. 3: NHL Preseason Roundup

Headline: Roman Empire

Barzal agrees to eight-year contract with Islanders

A nifty deal for Mat Barzal.

Re-live the Global Series in Bern | NHL.com

Can we get drums and more songs?

State Your Case: Should Slafkovsky start season with Canadiens?

I'd wonder if Slafkovsky can hold his own on a line for Montreal?

Preds Top SC Bern 4-3 in 2022 NHL Global Series Challenge | NHL.com

Chaos, cheering, chanting, drums.

Global Series blog: Mark Borowiecki

This is a really cute Global Series blog from BoroCop.

Hughes 'reminds me a lot' of Kucherov,' new Devils teammate Palat says

I think Hughes would be a sure-fire star on another team.

Most intriguing star-studded debuts, can’t-miss games of 2022-23 NHL season

Calgary-Florida will be chaos. I'm here for it.

N.Y. Islanders sign Mathew Barzal to eight-year extension with $9.15M AAV

Getting paid.

Winless in five pre-season games, Canucks have a lot of work to do

How much do preseason games really...count?

Eight breakout candidates for the 2022-23 NHL season

My choice for Nashville is Keifer Sherwood.

Flames' Tanev makes instant impact in return from shoulder surgery

Chris Tanev spent the summer rehabbing from some painful playoff injuries. But in his first game action of the pre-season, he looked like his old self and made an instant impact.

The Jakob Chychrun Rumor Mill Picks Up Steam - The Hockey News

Ah, rumors.

Hometown Hockey, European Style - The Hockey News

I love that the Global Series is finally happening.

Taking Stock of the Maple Leafs Roster Battle: Forwards Edition - The Hockey News

Calle Jarnkrok's stock as a forward but also possibly as a defenseman HAS to have gone up.

Does Martin Kaut really have a chance to make the Avalanche team? - Mile High Hockey

Fifth time is a charm.