Thursday’s Dump & Chase: Ready To Launch

Hey, you! Yeah, you! The Preds’ first game of the 2022-23 season is tomorrow! Tell your friends!

By Tucker Batson
Calgary Flames v Nashville Predators Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Predators’ Cody Glass has emotional reaction to making team | Yahoo Sports
In case you missed this earlier this week:

Other Hockey News & Notes

Hockey Quebec Freezes Sending Player Fees To Hockey Canada | The Hockey News
RUH-ROH!

Man, it would be a real shame if other provinces followed suit. You’d just hate to see something like that happen.

Doctor pleads guilty after ordering fraudulent tests for son of Detroit Red WIngs announcer | ESPN
A doctor at the center of a health care fraud scheme that victimized patients seeking help for substance abuse — including the son of longtime Red Wings announcer Ken Daniels — has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud.

Sportsnet’s Top 10 NHL players for 2022-23... and who could crack next year’s list | Sportsnet
Everyone’s favorite Swiss defenseman sneaks his way onto this list!

Can The Oilers Find A Taker for Jesse Puljujarvi? | The Hockey News
The Edmonton Oilers must become cap compliant, but do they trade Jesse Puljujarvi to free up space?

Inside the NHL’s secret arms race for competitive advantage | ESPN
Which teams have the biggest analytics departments? How do scouting staffs vary? The folks at ESPN take a look at how NHL teams spend outside of salaries and how it could create a competitive divide.

Ottawa Senators Face Anxious Start with Cam Talbot Injury | The Hockey News
Cam Talbot was expected to be the new starting goaltender for the Ottawa Senators. But after suffering a broken rib, it’s up to Anton Forsberg to carry the load.

Blackhawks-Wild NHL game at Milwaukee Fiserv Forum is a big success | Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
The fine folks in Milwaukee certainly do love them some hockey.

