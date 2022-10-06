Thursday’s Dump & Chase: Ready To Launch

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Predators’ Cody Glass has emotional reaction to making team | Yahoo Sports

In case you missed this earlier this week:

This moment for Cody Glass, where he finally learns he's made the team, is just awesome. You have to love it for guys like him who work so hard and finally get their shot. #Preds pic.twitter.com/f9PR1GaoHM — Alex Daugherty (@AlexDaugherty1) October 4, 2022

Other Hockey News & Notes

Hockey Quebec Freezes Sending Player Fees To Hockey Canada | The Hockey News

RUH-ROH!

Man, it would be a real shame if other provinces followed suit. You’d just hate to see something like that happen.

Doctor pleads guilty after ordering fraudulent tests for son of Detroit Red WIngs announcer | ESPN

A doctor at the center of a health care fraud scheme that victimized patients seeking help for substance abuse — including the son of longtime Red Wings announcer Ken Daniels — has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud.

Sportsnet’s Top 10 NHL players for 2022-23... and who could crack next year’s list | Sportsnet

Everyone’s favorite Swiss defenseman sneaks his way onto this list!

Can The Oilers Find A Taker for Jesse Puljujarvi? | The Hockey News

The Edmonton Oilers must become cap compliant, but do they trade Jesse Puljujarvi to free up space?

Inside the NHL’s secret arms race for competitive advantage | ESPN

Which teams have the biggest analytics departments? How do scouting staffs vary? The folks at ESPN take a look at how NHL teams spend outside of salaries and how it could create a competitive divide.

Ottawa Senators Face Anxious Start with Cam Talbot Injury | The Hockey News

Cam Talbot was expected to be the new starting goaltender for the Ottawa Senators. But after suffering a broken rib, it’s up to Anton Forsberg to carry the load.

Blackhawks-Wild NHL game at Milwaukee Fiserv Forum is a big success | Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

The fine folks in Milwaukee certainly do love them some hockey.