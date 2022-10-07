Friday’s Dump and Chase: Prague Season

Nashville News

Nashville Has a Goaltender Problem - On the Forecheck

Nashville has a goalie problem.

Atlantic Division Preview - On the Forecheck

This year’s edition of the Atlantic Division contains a few contenders and a potential surprise.

Around the League

Super 16: Avalanche enter season No. 1, Lightning No. 2

Are the Rangers good enough for Top 5? You tell me.

Robertson signs four-year, $31 million contract with Stars

Jason Robertson signed a four-year, $31 million contract with the Dallas Stars on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $7.75 million.

Oct. 5: NHL Preseason Roundup

David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists for the Boston Bruins in his preseason debut, a 5-4 win against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden in New York on Wednesday.

Trophy Tracker: Shesterkin, Saros early favorites for Vezina

Zegras, others may make trick shots, creative goals regular part of NHL

Trevor Zegras lit up the NHL last season with not one, but three trick plays that resulted in dazzling goals that went viral. What he has planned for an encore is anyone's guess, including his.

Mailbag: Ovechkin's goal total for Capitals, future of Jets core

Could Shayne Gostisbehere Be Moved Before Jakob Chychrun? - The Hockey News

Where could "Ghost Bear" land?

Breakout Candidates in the Pacific Division - The Hockey News

Jesse Puljujarvi deserves a breakout season.

What Juraj Slafkovsky's NHL Future Looks Like - The Hockey News

Should the Montreal Canadiens worry about Juraj Slafkovsky's pre-season performance or take it with a grain of salt?

What previous Jack Adams Award winners tell us about this year’s race - TSN.ca

Who could be the NHL's top coach this season?

Top 50 NHL players Connor McDavid - TSN.ca

On this list, we have Roman Josi, Filip Forsberg, and Juuse Saros.

NHLers glad to see women moving up management ranks: 'It's amazing' - TSN.ca

"If you're good enough for the role then you're good enough," Hughes said. "If you're credible and you do a good job, that's all that matters."

NHL stars hoping for World Cup in 2024, lament missed opportunities - TSN.ca

