Filed under: Game Thread: Nashville Predators @ Edmonton Oilers 11/1/22 Go Preds. By Nick Morgan@_nsmorgan Nov 1, 2022, 8:00pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game Thread: Nashville Predators @ Edmonton Oilers 11/1/22 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports The Nashville Predators head north of the border for a showdown against the Edmonton Oilers tonight. Loading comments...
Loading comments...